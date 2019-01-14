

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks fell on Monday as weak China trade data underscored the rapid weakening of the world's second-largest economy. Brexit worries also lingered ahead of Tuesday's key Commons vote on Brexit.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 45 points or 0.65 percent at 6,873 in opening deals after declining 0.4 percent on Friday.



Faroe Petroleum fell slightly. The company's CEO Graham Stewart is leaving the company following a hostile takeover by Norwegian oil operator DNO.



Ophir Energy lost 2 percent after it rejected a potential buyout offer from Indonesian oil and gas group Medco Energi Internasional.



Acacia Mining fell over 1 percent after reporting a 12 percent decline in Q4 gold production.



JD Sports soared 7.5 percent. In its update following the Christmas period, the retailer of sport, fashion and outdoor brand said it is confident that its headline profit before tax for the full year ended February 2, 2019, will be at the upper end of published market expectations.



Burberry gained 1.2 percent as Bank of America Merrill Lynch raised its rating on the stock.



