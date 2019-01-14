

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Axel Springer (AXELF.PK) and Klöckner & Co. (KCO) entered into a strategic partnership with immediate effect and have realigned their respective businesses to meet the demands of the digital world.



Axel Springer hy and kloeckner.i will in the future work together to offer selected services, creating a unique consulting service provided by entrepreneurs for entrepreneurs.



Axel Springer hy and Kl?ckner's digital team will remain legally independent entities that offer their joint services to customers from a single source.



Axel Springer hy CEO Christoph Keese says of the partnership, 'We are unified in our entrepreneurial approach. We at Axel Springer hy and our colleagues at Kl?ckner are driven by an entrepreneurial spirit and the desire to effect change,'



Gisbert R?hl, CEO of Kl?ckner & Co, said, 'The two companies' respective capabilities are the ideal match. With kloeckner.i, we have successfully developed B2B platforms using our own team - from concept idea through design to programming - while at the same time ensuring integration with our core business,'



