

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro declined against its major counterparts in early European deals on Monday.



Extending early slide, the euro depreciated to a 5-day low of 1.1451 against the greenback.



The euro dropped to a 4-day low of 1.1254 against the franc, from a high of 1.1288 seen at 2:00 am ET.



The single currency continued to be lower against the yen, touching a weekly low of 123.77.



The euro fell back to 0.8910 against the pound, heading to pierce near a 6-week low of 0.8909 hit at 5:45 pm ET.



The euro pared gains to 1.5200 against the loonie, from a high of 1.5253 hit at 2:00 am ET.



The next possible support for the euro is seen around 1.13 against the greenback, 1.10 against the franc, 122.00 against the yen, 1.51 against the loonie and 0.88 against the pound.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX