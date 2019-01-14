

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MNG Enterprises, Inc., owner and operator of newspaper businesses in the U.S., proposes to acquire Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI) for $12.00 per share in cash.



MNG, through its managed investment account, has a 7.5% ownership stake in Gannett.



MNG sais it also requested that Gannett immediately begin a review of strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value, commit to a moratorium on the acquisition of any additional digital assets, and commit to a feasible, strategic and financial path forward before hiring a new CEO.



MNG says its proposal represents 41% cash premium to Gannett's 2018 year-end closing price.



