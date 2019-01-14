

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Goldcorp Inc. (GG, G.TO) Monday said its gold production for the fourth quarter grew 25 percent sequentially to 630,000 ounces, while it totaled 2.29 million ounces for the year.



All-in sustaining costs for the full year are expected to be at the revised guidance of $850 per ounce, the company noted.



In addition, Goldcorp said the Pyrite Leach Project at Peñasquito achieved commercial production during December 2018, and it was completed under budget and ahead of schedule.



