

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch supermarkets and eCommerce company Ahold Delhaize N.V. (ADRND.PK, AHODF.PK), in its update on its brand strategy in Belgium, said that Delhaize Le Lion will continue to deliver on its ambitious expansion plans which include the opening of around 100 new supermarkets in the next three to four years and a strengthened online proposition.



This year, Delhaize Le Lion will start a collaboration with bol.com, adding in-store bol.com pick up points for orders from the largest online retailer in the Benelux.



Additionally, Albert Heijn Belgium will continue its expansion by opening 30 to 50 new supermarkets in Flanders in the next few years. The strategic focus of Albert Heijn will remain on its personal service, surprising assortment and Dutch value proposition. Delhaize Le Lion will coordinate the expansion plans of Delhaize Le Lion and Albert Heijn Belgium, the company said.



