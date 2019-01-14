

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - WABCO Holdings Inc. (WBC) said Monday it has entered into a global long-term agreement to supply its next generation automated manual transmission or AMT control technology to Daimler AG (DDAIF.PK), one of the world's largest commercial vehicle producers.



WABCO, a global supplier of braking control systems and other technologies that improve the safety, efficiency and connectivity of commercial vehicles, said it will develop and introduce its next generation AMT control technology into Daimler's global truck and bus series production.



With a lighter-weight, robust and more compact design, WABCO's new gearbox control unit reduces noise levels, optimizes gear shifting performance and increases driver comfort.



In addition, the new system is designed to support an extensive range of different truck types, gearboxes and market specific functionalities, which will support global AMT technology to further increase penetration in all regions.



With over four million systems sold, WABCO is a market leader for AMT control solutions. WABCO noted that by removing the repetition and exertion of manual gear changing operations by optimally automating gear-shifting, its AMT solutions help to improve vehicle safety and comfort for commercial vehicle drivers.



Eliminating the distraction of gear changing in diverse driving conditions and environments, the system enables drivers to fully focus their attention on the road. It also removes any performance and efficiency gaps between skilled and less experienced drivers.



