

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland consumer price inflation slowed for a second straight month in December, data from Statistics Finland showed on Monday.



Consumer price inflation eased to 1.2 percent in December from 1.3 percent in November.



The increase in consumer prices from a year ago level was driven the most by the rise in the prices of cigarettes, electricity and fuels and capital repair on detached house.



On a monthly basis, the consumer prices fell 0.1 percent in December, decreasing for a second straight month.



Harmonized inflation for Finland was 1.3 percent in December, while the figure for inflation in the euro area was 1.6 percent. In November, the Finnish rate of inflation was 1.4 percent.



Month-on-month, the harmonized index for consumer prices fell 0.2 percent.



