

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) reported that fourth quarter comparable sales to date, through January 13, 2019, have increased 6%, following an 8% comp increase last year. The company reiterated its fourth quarter earnings per share guidance in the range of $0.40 to $0.42 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.42 per share for the fourth-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



In December, AEO repurchased an additional 4 million shares, bringing the year-to-date total to 7.3 million shares repurchased for a total of $144 million.



The company noted that it will release fourth quarter and fiscal 2018 results on March 6, 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX