

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's wholesale prices rose at a slower pace in December, data from Destatis revealed on Monday.



Wholesale price inflation slowed to 2.5 percent from 3.5 percent in November.



The wholesale price growth was largely influenced by an 10.9 percent surge in prices for petroleum products. The prices for cereals, raw tobacco, seeds and animal feed rose by 17.6 percent each, the agency reported.



Month-on-month, wholesale prices fell 1.2 percent after gaining 0.2 percent in November.



For the whole year 2018, wholesale prices increased 2.7 percent.



