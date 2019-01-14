

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's industrial production fell for a third straight month and at a faster than expected pace, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Monday.



Industrial Production declined a calendar adjusted 6.5 percent year-on-year in November after a 5.7 percent fall in October. Economists had expected a 5.1 percent decline.



Manufacturing output led the slump, by falling 7.1 percent. Utilities logged a 1.8 percent decline, and was followed by a 1.1 percent fall in mining and quarrying.



Production of durable consumer goods increased by 10.0 percent in November, while manufacture of intermediate goods fell 11.9 percent.



Month-on-month, industrial production fell 0.3 percent in November following a 1.9 percent drop in the previous month. Economists had expected production to rise 0.2 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX