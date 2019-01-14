

JENA (dpa-AFX) - Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (CZMWF.PK) reported preliminary revenue of about 324 million euros in the first three months of fiscal year 2018/19. This corresponds to revenue growth of around 10% compared to the previous year's value of 294.7 million euros. Currency effects only had a minor impact on growth.



Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) for the period increased significantly to 48.1 million euros from 38.9 million euros last year. This corresponds to an EBIT margin (EBIT in percent of revenue) of 14.9% (prev. year 13.2%). EBIT was positively impacted by temporarily reduced research & development expenses.



For fiscal year 2018/19, the company still expects an EBIT margin between 14% to 16%.



The quarterly statement for fiscal year 2018/19 will be published on February 11, 2019.



