BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania consumer price inflation eased for a fourth consecutive month in December, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Monday.



The consumer price inflation fell to 3.3 percent in December from 3.4 percent in November. The measure has been easing since September.



The price for non-food products grew by 3.75 percent annually in December and food prices climbed 3.1 percent. Price for services registered an increase of 2.44 percent.



On a monthly basis, the consumer price index gained 0.16 percent in December.



Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, climbed to 3.0 percent in December from 3.2 percent in November.



