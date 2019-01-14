

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's industrial production grew in November, led by manufacturing, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Monday.



The industrial production rose an unadjusted 2.6 percent in November compared to the same month of previous year.



Among the sectors, manufacturing output rose by 3.1 percent annually and the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply climbed 0.2 percent. In contrast, the mining and quarrying output fell 0.5 percent.



On a seasonal and working day adjusted basis, industrial production rose 5.2 percent year-on-year.



On a month-on-month basis, the industrial production fell by an unadjusted 1.2 percent in November.



After working days and seasonal adjustments, industrial production rose 0.8 percent from the previous month.



