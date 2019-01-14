

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After gapping open sharply lower, shares of PG&E Corp. (PCG) continue to see substantial weakness in afternoon trading on Monday. PG&E is currently down by 47.9 percent after hitting its lowest intraday level in over fifteen years.



The initial sell-off by PG&E came after the utility revealed it intends to file petitions to reorganize under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code on or about January 29, 2019.



PG&E expects the Chapter 11 process will, among other things, support the orderly, fair and expeditious resolution of its potential liabilities resulting from the 2017 and 2018 Northern California wildfires.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX