

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After seeing initial strength, shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) continue to see significant strength in late-day trading on Monday. Lululemon is currently up by 5.9 percent after reaching a two-month intraday high.



Lululemon gapped open higher after the athletic apparel maker raised its fourth quarter guidance, citing strong momentum throughout the holiday season.



The company forecast fourth quarter earnings of $1.72 to $1.74 per share on revenues of $1.140 billion to $1.150 billion compared to its previous guidance for earnings of $1.64 to $1.67 per share on revenues of $1.115 billion to $1.125 billion.



