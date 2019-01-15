

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The M2 money stock in Japan was up 2.4 percent on year in December, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday - coming in at 1,014.2 trillion yen.



That was in line with expectations following the 2.3 percent gain in November.



The M3 money stock climbed an annual 2.1 percent to 1,011.9 trillion yen - unchanged and in line with forecasts.



The L money stock was unchanged at 1.9 percent, standing at 1,790.6 trillion yen.



For the fourth quarter of 2018, M2 was up 2.5 percent on year, while M3 advanced 2.2 percent and L rose 2.0 percent.



For all of 2018, M2 gained 2.9 percent, M3 added 2.5 percent and L advanced 2.3 percent.



