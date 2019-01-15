

PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - NBCUniversal announced the planned launch of a new streaming service providing consumers access to world-class premium content for free, with valuable partnership opportunities for advertisers and distributors. The service, which will launch in early 2020, will be led by Bonnie Hammer, who has been promoted to Chairman, Direct-to-Consumer and Digital Enterprises for NBCUniversal.



The company noted that The ad-supported service will be available at no cost to NBCUniversal's pay TV subscribers in the U.S. and major international markets. Comcast Cable and Sky will provide the service to their 52 million subscribers. An ad-free version will also be available for a fee. Additionally, non-pay TV customers can purchase a subscription to the service. NBCUniversal will continue to license content to other studios and platforms, while retaining rights to certain titles for its new service.



Hammer will build a team that will include key executives from Sky's OTT offering, NOW TV, and throughout NBCUniversal. In addition, NBCUniversal's Digital Enterprises group, led by Maggie Suniewick, will move into Hammer's consolidated digital group.



Separately, Burke announced a reorganization of his senior leadership team, which will align its content businesses under two executives, Mark Lazarus and Jeff Shell.



Lazarus has been named Chairman, NBCUniversal Broadcast, Cable, Sports and News, and will assume responsibility for most of the company's East Coast-based content businesses, including the cable entertainment portfolio, NBC News, MSNBC and CNBC. In addition, Lazarus will continue to oversee the NBC Sports Group, NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations and NBC Affiliate Relations.



Jeff Shell has been named Chairman, NBCUniversal Film and Entertainment, adding NBC Entertainment to his purview. He will continue to oversee film and will also now be responsible for NBCUniversal's international division and Telemundo.



As part of the reorganization, Donna Langley has been promoted to become sole Chairman, Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, including the addition of Global Theatrical Distribution and Home Entertainment.



