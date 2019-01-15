

YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Finding a successor to former Chairman Carlos Ghosn is not a pressing concern for Nissan Motor, President and CEO Hiroto Saikawa reportedly told French newspaper Les Echos in an exclusive interview posted online Monday.



Asked whether he himself could replace Ghosn, who was arrested in Japan this past November, Saikawa reportedly said choosing a new chairman is not an urgent matter.



Certain conditions must be met before the board can make a decision, he reportedly said.



Alliance partner Renault has been pushing the Japanese company to hold a shareholders meeting as soon as possible, hoping to pick new key executives from within its own ranks. But Nissan has rejected these demands amid a growing power struggle between the partners.



Saikawa also addressed talk of Nissan and Renault reviewing their capital relationship. What is important now is to stabilize the situation, he said, leaving capital ties for discussion only after things calm down.



Renault is Nissan's top shareholder, at 43%, while Nissan has a nonvoting 15% stake in Renault.



