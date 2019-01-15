

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Autonomous driving startup Zoox Inc. named former Intel Corp. executive Aicha Evans as chief executive officer.



Evans spent 12 years at Intel, and was most recently a senior vice president and chief strategy officer at the giant chipmaker. She will start February 26 as Zoox Chief executive officer and a board member.



Zoox fired Kentley-Klay in August, which the Australian native said came 'without a warning, cause or right of reply.' Kentley-Klay took to Twitter to criticize the board for their decision, charging that the directors were 'optimizing for a little money in hand at the expense of profound progress.'



