

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch retail sales grew the most in seven months during November, mainly driven by non-food sales, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.



Retail sales rose a working-day adjusted 4.1 percent year-on-year following a 3.3 percent increase in October.



The pace of growth was the fastest since April, when sales rose 5.8 percent.



Food sales rose 2.5 percent and non-food sales increased 3.8 percent, largely led by increased demand for consumer electronics, shoes and leather goods.



Online sales surged nearly 20 percent in November.



