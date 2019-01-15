

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Netherlands' export growth eased sharply in November to its weakest pace in five months, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.



The volume of exports grew 0.6 percent year-on-year after a 5.1 percent jump in October. The latest increase was the weakest outcome since a 0.4 percent fall in June.



Imports decreased 1.5 percent from a year ago.



The exports and imports in November was driven by a company that shifted part of its activity to another country, the CBS said.



The conditions for exports in January are less favorable than in November, the agency added.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX