

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Peugeot (PEUGF.PK) reported that its Peugeot Brand volume, for the month of December, were 155,4, down 29.5% from prior year. Citroën Brand volume were 102,5, a decline of 9.0%. PCD volume was 263,1, down 22.2% from prior year. PCD+OV sales were down 13.5% year-over-year to 349,8.



For the year-to-date period, Peugeot Brand volume declined 17.9% to 1,740,214. Citroën volume was down 0.9% to 1,046,2. PCD volume was 2,839,7, down 12.0% from a year ago. PCD+OV volume increased 6.8% to 3,877,8 from previous year.



