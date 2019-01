LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Big Yellow Group plc (BYG.L), a self storage company, in its third-quarter trading update, said its revenue grew 7.1 percent to 31.7 million pounds, while like-for-like revenue was up 6.4 percent.



Year-to-date, revenue rose 7.0 percent to 93.8 million pounds and like-for-like revenue increased 6.5 percent.



Closing occupancy for the quarter was 81.1 percent, an increase of 1.4 ppts over last year. On a like-for-like basis, closing occupancy increased by 2.4 ppts to 82.1 percent.



