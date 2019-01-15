

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Dignity plc (DTY.L) announced its 2018 trading update. The Group reported that its operating performance in the fourth quarter was stronger than expected. As a result, the Group now expects to report underlying operating profits of approximately 79 million pounds, which is ahead of current market expectations. The Group will report its preliminary results on 13 March 2019. Dignity plc noted that initial indications suggest 599,000 deaths in the year 2018, consistent with the Group's expectations.



Looking forward, the Group said, following the price reductions introduced in 2018, the Board continues to expect average funeral incomes to be lower in 2019 than in 2018 and there are therefore no changes to the Board's expectations for 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX