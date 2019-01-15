

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's national economic output grew at the slowest pace in four months in November, preliminary data from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.



The output of the national economy rose a working-day adjusted 1.8 percent year-on-year following a 3.2 percent increase in October, which was revised from 2.9 percent.



The pace of growth in November was the slowest since July, when output rose 1.6 percent.



Primary production rose around 7 percent year-on-year and secondary production grew by slightly over 1 percent. Services rose by about 2 percent.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the output indicator decreased 0.3 percent from the previous month.



