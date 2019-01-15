

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland retail turnover growth eased slightly in November, yet the pace remained robust, latest data from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.



The turnover of retail trade excluding automobile sales rose a non-adjusted 3.6 percent year-on-year following a 3.9 percent increase in October. Sales were unchanged in September.



On December 21, the agency released preliminary estimates for retail trade that had shown a 3 percent year-on-year increase for November.



Sales in daily consumer goods trade grew 4.2 percent and sale in department store trade rose 2.7 percent. In contrast, sales in motor vehicle trade decreased 2.8 percent from a year ago.



The volume of retail sales grew 2.3 percent annually in November after a 2.7 percent increase in the previous month. Volume rose for a second straight month.



