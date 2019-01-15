

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks rose on Tuesday after China said it would launch more stimulus measures to support the slowing economy and achieve 2019 economic targets.



The upside, however, remained limited ahead of a crucial vote in the House of Commons, with Prime Minister Theresa May poised for a crushing defeat for her Brexit deal.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 25 points or 0.36 percent at 6,879 in opening deals after losing 0.9 percent in the previous session.



Recruitment firm Hays advanced 1.6 percent. The company's Group net fees for the second quarter ended 31 December 2018 increased 8 percent on a headline basis and 9 percent on a like-for-like basis versus the prior year.



Bookmakers Paddy Power Betfair , William Hil and GVC Holdings fell 1-2 percent on fears that a legal opinion from the U.S. Department of Justice made public on Monday could threaten the viability of online gambling.



Sub-prime lender Provident Financial slumped 17 percent after issuing a profit warning, citing loan impairments at its credit card business Vanquis Bank.



Ashmore Group declined 2.6 percent after it reported muted growth in second-quarter assets under management.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX