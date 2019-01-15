

- BERENBERG CUTS NEWRIVER PRICE TARGET TO 265 (340) PENCE - 'BUY' - BERENBERG CUTS RESTORE PLC PRICE TARGET TO 515 (620) PENCE - 'BUY' - BERENBERG CUTS TEN ENTERTAINMENT TO 'HOLD' ('BUY') - TARGET 250 (310) PENCE - CREDIT SUISSE CUTS HAMMERSON PRICE TARGET TO 450 (540) PENCE - 'OUTPERFORM' - DEUTSCHE BANK CUTS STAGECOACH PRICE TARGET TO 170 (205) PENCE - 'BUY' - DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES EASYJET PRICE TARGET TO 1485 (1440) PENCE - 'HOLD' - DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES IAG PENCE PRICE TARGET TO 800 (770) PENCE - 'BUY' - DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES WIZZ AIR PRICE TARGET TO 3745 (3250) PENCE - 'BUY' - HSBC CUTS PAGEGROUP PRICE TARGET TO 685 (700) PENCE - 'BUY' - JPMORGAN CUTS PROVIDENT FINANCIAL PRICE TARGET TO 650 (725) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL' - JPMORGAN INITIATES SANNE GROUP WITH 'OVERWEIGHT' - TARGET 650 PENCE



