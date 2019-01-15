

MINNETONKA (dpa-AFX) - Unitedhealth Group, Inc. (UNH) announced a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's profit came in at $3.04 billion, or $3.10 per share. This compares with $3.62 billion, or $3.65 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Unitedhealth Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.22 billion or $3.28 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.2% to $58.42 billion from $52.06 billion last year.



Unitedhealth Group, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $3.22 Bln. vs. $2.56 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.28 vs. $2.59 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.21 -Revenue (Q4): $58.42 Bln vs. $52.06 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX