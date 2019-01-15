

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hecla Mining Company (HL) announced, for preliminary 2018, the company recorded silver production of 10.4 million ounces, down 17% from prior year. Gold production was 262,103 ounces, up 13% from previous year. Silver equivalent production was 43.6 million ounces and gold equivalent production was 540,174 ounces. Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were approximately $27 million at December 31, 2018, and the revolving line of credit was undrawn.



'The economic engine and two largest mines of the Company, Greens Creek and Casa Berardi, continue to perform strongly and generate significant cash flow. Their performance is a direct result of our investments which have enabled record-setting throughput. San Sebastian's lower production is as planned, and the mining of the sulfide bulk sample has begun. We continue to focus on increasing the development rate in Nevada rather than production, with the goal of setting Fire Creek up for more consistent and higher production in the future,' said Phillips Baker, Jr., Hecla's CEO.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX