

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit totaled $1.02 billion, or $1.49 per share. This compares with $0.30 billion, or $0.42 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Delta Air Lines Inc reported adjusted earnings of $890 million or $1.30 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.0% to $10.74 billion from $10.23 billion last year.



Delta Air Lines Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $890 Mln. vs. $652 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.30 vs. $0.92 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $10.74 Bln vs. $10.23 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.70 - $0.90



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX