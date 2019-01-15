

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) and Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW) said Tuesday that the companies have reached an agreement to settle all outstanding patent disputes between them in all venues around the world.



All pending cases or appeals in courts and patent offices between the two companies will be dismissed, and the parties will not litigate patent disputes related to current portfolios of transcatheter aortic valves, certain mitral valve repair devices, and left atrial appendage closure devices. Any injunctions currently in place will be lifted, the two companies noted.



Under the terms of the agreement, Edwards has made a one-time payment to Boston Scientific of $180 million. No further royalties will be owed by either party under the agreement. All other terms of the agreement remain confidential.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX