

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Volkswagen AG (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) and Ford Motor Co. (F) announced the formal agreements in a broad alliance. The alliance does not entail cross-ownership between the two companies.



Volkswagen chief Executive officer Herbert Diess and Ford chief Executive officer Jim Hackett confirmed that the companies intend to develop commercial vans and medium-sized pickups for global markets beginning as early as 2022.



The companies estimate the commercial van and pickup cooperation will yield improved annual pre-tax operating results, starting in 2023.



In addition, Volkswagen and Ford have signed a memorandum of understanding to investigate collaboration on autonomous vehicles, mobility services and electric vehicles and have started to explore opportunities.



The companies also said they were open to considering additional vehicle programs in the future. The teams will continue working through details in the coming months.



The alliance, which does not entail cross-ownership between the two companies, will be governed by a joint committee. This committee will be led by Hackett and Diess and will include senior executives from both companies.



Demand for both medium pickups and commercial vans is expected to grow globally in the next five years. The alliance will enable the companies to share development costs, leverage their respective manufacturing capacity, boost the capability and competitiveness of their vehicles and deliver cost efficiencies, while maintaining distinct brand characteristics.



Under the alliance, Ford will engineer and build medium-sized pickups for both companies which are expected to go to market as early as 2022. For both parties, Ford intends to engineer and build larger commercial vans for European customers, and Volkswagen intends to develop and build a city van.



