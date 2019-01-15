

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) and Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) have established strategic partnership to develop new health care delivery models, technology and retail innovations to advance and improve the future of health care.



The companies will combine the power of Microsoft Azure, Microsoft's cloud and AI platform, health care investments, and new retail solutions with WBA's customer reach, convenient locations, outpatient health care services and industry expertise to make health care delivery more personal, affordable and accessible for people around the world.



As part of the strategic partnership, the companies have committed to a multiyear research and development (R&D) investment to build health care solutions, improve health outcomes and lower the cost of care. The investment will include funding, subject-matter experts, technology and tools. The companies will also explore the potential to establish joint innovation centers in key markets.



Additionally, in 2019 WBA will pilot up to 12 store-in-store 'digital health corners' aimed at the merchandising and sale of select health care-related hardware and devices.



Through this agreement, Microsoft becomes WBA's strategic cloud provider, and WBA plans to migrate the majority of the company's IT infrastructure onto Microsoft Azure.



The company also plans to roll out Microsoft 365 to more than 380,000 employees and stores globally, empowering them with the tools for increased productivity, advanced security, internal collaboration and customer engagement.



