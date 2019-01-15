

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - The Killers have released a song critical of the current political climate in the United States under the Trump administration, including the proposed wall at the Mexican border, gun control laws and the black lives matter movement.



The Spike Lee-directed video for the song shows some heart-rending footage of migrants at the US-Mexico border



The video for the stand alone anti-Trump track is titled 'Land Of The Free'.



It debuted on Zane Lowe's Beats 1 program Monday.



In their first music piece since the 2017 album 'Wonderful Wonderful', the Las Vegas band is taking a strong political stance, and sings about what should be the United States' commitment to freedom and diversity.



'When I go out in my car, I don't think twice/ But if you're the wrong color skin (I'm standing crying)/ You grow up looking over both your shoulders,' Killers frontman Brandon Flowers sings.



He also attacks the country's broken criminal justice system, especially its prisons. 'In the land of the free/ We got more people locked up than the rest of the world/ Right here in red white and blue/ Incarceration's become big business, it's harvest time out on the avenue.'



Flowers told Beats 1 that the Sandy Hook school shooting, in which shot 20 children were shot dead, was his motivation behind the track.



