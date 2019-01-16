

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - S&P Dow Jones Indices said that S&P MidCap 400 constituent Teleflex Inc. (TFX) will replace PG&E Corp. (PCG) in the S&P 500, S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Green Dot Corp. (GDOT) will replace Teleflex in the S&P MidCap 400, and Mercer International Inc. (MERC) will replace Green Dot in the S&P SmallCap 600 prior to the open of trading on Friday, January 18.



PG&E intends to file for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code on or about January 29, 2019 and is no longer eligible for continued inclusion in the S&P 500.



Green Dot provides personal banking. Headquartered in Pasadena, CA, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS Consumer Finance Sub-Industry index.



