

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook (FB) said that it is investing $300 million over the next three years in news initiatives, with a focus on local news partnerships and other programs.



'Over the next three years, we will invest USD 300 million in news programs, partnerships and content,' Campbell Brown, Facebook's vice-president in charge of global news partnerships.



The company noted that the investment will go toward reporting grants for local newsrooms, expanding Facebook's program to help local newsrooms with subscription business models and investing in nonprofits aimed at supporting local news. It will also be used for Facebook's other, broad news initiatives such as news literacy programs and third-party fact-checking.



