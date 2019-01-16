

YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Renault SA (RNSDY.PK, RNSDF.PK, RNT.L) is preparing to replace jailed Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Carlos Ghosn after his failed bid for bail in Japan signaled he may remain in detention for months, according to the reports citing people familiar with the matter.



The report said that Some Renault board members have concluded that a decision is needed fast, after reports that Ghosn received payment from a structure named Nissan-Mitsubishi. Regardless of the outcome of legal cases, Ghosn can't possibly stay at the helm of the French carmaker.



Renault directors will probably meet in the coming days, the reportsaid, while Les Echos reported a board meeting may take place by Sunday. Interim Chief executive officer Thierry Bollore's mandate could be made more permanent, while Michelin Chief executive officer Jean-Dominique Senard, is the leading candidate to become chairman.



Nissan Motor Co. has already ousted Ghosn as chairman, and CEO Hiroto Saikawa has told French media that Renault would reach the same conclusion if it had access to all relevant information.



