

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) released re-chargeable battery cases for the iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR that add several hours of battery life to the smartphones.



The company previously offered a similar case for its older iPhone 6 and iPhone 7 models.



According to the company, the new cases increase talk time from 20 hours to 33 hours on the iPhone XS, 25 hours to 37 hours on the XS Max, and 25 hours to 39 hours on the XR. The cases can also be re-charged with inductive chargers.



The cases cost $129 and come in white or black.



