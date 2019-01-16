

ARMONK (dpa-AFX) - IBM (IBM) announced Wednesday a collaboration with mining technology company MineHub Technologies, Inc. for a blockchain technology-based solution to use in the global mining and metals supply chain.



The technology is expected to help improve operational efficiencies, logistics and financing and reduce costs in the high-value mineral concentrates supply chain, from mine to end buyer.



IBM noted that Goldcorp Inc. (GG, G.TO), ING Bank (ING), Kutcho Copper Corp., Ocean Partners USA Inc. and Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) are working with MineHub to build the new mining supply chain solution on top of the IBM Blockchain Platform.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX