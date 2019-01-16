

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks rose on Wednesday as investors shrugged off a dramatic vote in the U.K. parliament that left the government's Brexit plans in tatters.



With support for a no deal Brexit appearing quite low in parliament, markets are now pricing in a higher probability of a softer or ditched-Brexit altogether.



Investors also monitored headlines about stimulus plans for the Chinese economy.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 15 points or 0.32 percent at 4,801 in opening deals after rising half a percent on Tuesday.



Banks led the surge, with BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale rising over 1 percent.



Renault edged down slightly after reports that the automaker is preparing to replace jailed Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Carlos Ghosn.



JCDecaux advanced 1.6 percent after it signed an 11-year contract with Rotterdam for analogue and digital advertising street furniture.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX