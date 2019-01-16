

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Company (F) reported, for the fourth-quarter, preliminary adjusted EPS of $0.30 compared to $0.39, last year. On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.32 for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For full-year 2018, preliminary EPS results were $0.92, and adjusted EPS of $1.30 - in line with the company's most recent guidance. The company said it ended the year with a strong balance sheet, with cash of $23.1 billion and liquidity of $34.2 billion. The 2018 results also will include the impact of a non-cash pre-tax remeasurement loss of $877 million related to the year-end revaluation of global pension and other postretirement employee benefits plans, also known as pension mark-to-market adjustment.



Bob Shanks, CFO, said: 'For 2019, we see the potential for year-over-year improvement in company revenue, EBIT and adjusted operating cash flow. Our imperative to sustain an investment grade rating and a strong balance sheet remains the foundation of our business. For 2019, we expect to be able to fully fund our business needs, while maintaining cash and liquidity levels at or above our target levels.'



Ford's Board declared a first-quarter regular dividend of $0.15 per share on the company's outstanding class B and common stock. The first quarter regular dividend maintains the same level as the regular dividends paid in 2018. The first quarter regular dividend is payable on March 1 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Jan. 31.



Ford also outlined actions the company is taking to reshape its regional businesses. For North America, in the next 24 months, the company is refreshing 75 percent of its lineup. For Europe, Ford plans more targeted vehicle lineup within three customer-focused business groups: Commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles and imports. For South America, the company is focused on reducing structural costs and improving efficiency; administrative headcount reduced by 20 percent in 2018. In China, the company is introducing more than 10 new Ford and Lincoln products in the current year and more than 30 by 2021.



