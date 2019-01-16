

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - WESCO International, Inc. (WCC) announced that its WESCO Services, LLC subsidiary has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire certain assets of Sylvania Lighting Solutions from OSRAM Sylvania. WESCO will acquire SLS's business operations in the United States and Canada. Todd Myers, SLS's current CEO, will continue to lead the organization.



SLS offers a full spectrum of energy-efficient lighting upgrade, retrofit, and renovation solutions with annual sales of more than $100 million and approximately 220 employees across the U.S. and Canada. It is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.



