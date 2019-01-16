

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - US Bancorp (USB) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.78 billion, or $1.10 per share. This compares with $1.61 billion, or $0.97 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.1% to $5.83 billion from $5.60 billion last year.



US Bancorp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $1.78 Bln. vs. $1.61 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.10 vs. $0.97 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $5.83 Bln vs. $5.60 Bln last year.



