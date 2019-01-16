

CHARLOTTE (dpa-AFX) - Bank of America Corporation (BAC) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $7.04 billion, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $2.08 billion, or $0.20 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.3% to $22.74 billion from $20.44 billion last year.



Bank of America Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $7.04 Bln. vs. $2.08 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.70 vs. $0.20 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $22.74 Bln vs. $20.44 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX