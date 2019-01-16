

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.27 billion, or $2.75 per share. This compares with $2.01 billion, or $4.18 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.9% to $4.34 billion from $4.26 billion last year.



PNC Financial Services Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $1.27 Bln. vs. $2.01 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.75 vs. $4.18 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $4.34 Bln vs. $4.26 Bln last year.



