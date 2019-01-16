

BROOKFIELD (dpa-AFX) - First Data Corp. (FDC) said it expects to report fourth quarter net income attributable to First Data earnings per share of about $0.17, and adjusted earnings per share of about $0.38.



First Data expects to report fourth quarter and full year 2018 consolidated revenue of about $2.399 billion and $9.498 billion, respectively.



Consolidated revenue in 2018 was negatively impacted by the adoption of new accounting standards required under ASC 606, which impacted comparability relative to the prior period, resulting in fourth quarter and full year declines of 24% and 21%, respectively.



For the full year 2018, the company expects to report net income attributable to First Data earnings per share of approximately $1.05, and adjusted earnings per share of approximately $1.41.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.36 per share and revenues of $2.18 billion for the fourth-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



First Data expects to generate full year 2019 organic constant currency revenue growth in the range of 5% to 6%. Additionally, the company expects to generate adjusted earnings per diluted share growth in the low double digits.



The company will provide final detailed guidance with fourth quarter earnings press release on or about February 7, 2019. The preliminary 2019 guidance does not include any impact related to the transaction with Fiserv.



Fiserv (FISV) and First Data Corporation (FDC) announced that their boards of directors have unanimously approved a definitive merger agreement under which Fiserv will acquire First Data in an all-stock transaction.



As per the terms of the agreement, First Data shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.303 Fiserv shares for each share of First Data common stock they own, for an equity value of $22 billion. This represents $22.74 based on closing prices as of January 15, and a premium of 29% to the five-day volume weighted average price as of that date.



Following the close of the transaction, Fiserv shareholders will own 57.5% of the combined company, and First Data shareholders will own 42.5%, on a fully diluted basis.



The transaction, which is expected to close during the second half of 2019.



Upon closing, Jeffery Yabuki, current Fiserv President and Chief Executive Officer, will serve as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the board of directors of the combined company. Frank Bisignano, current Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of First Data, will assume the role of President and Chief Operating Officer, and will serve as director of the board of the combined company. The combined entity will be known as Fiserv.



