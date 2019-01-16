

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European new passenger car registrations decreased for a fourth straight month in December and sales were largely unchanged in the whole year 2018, figures from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, or ACEA, showed on Wednesday.



New car registrations decreased 8.4 percent year-on-year in December following an 8 percent decrease in November.



All major markets, except Italy where sales grew 2 percent, witnessed decline in the demand for cars at the final month of 2018.



Car sales in Europe began falling since September, mainly due to the introduction of the WLTP emission tests.



In 2018, car registrations edged up 0.1 percent, marking the fifth consecutive year of growth. Sales totaled nearly 15.2 million cars.



Demand in 2018 was largely driven by the Central European countries, while among the big five markets, sales grew in Spain and France. Registrations declined in Germany, Italy and the UK.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX