

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Reflecting a continued nosedive in fuel prices, the Labor Department released a report on Wednesday showing another steep drop in U.S. import prices in the month of December.



The Labor Department said import prices tumbled by 1.0 percent in December after plunging by a revised 1.9 percent in November.



Economists had expected import prices to plummet by 1.3 percent compared to the 1.6 percent slump originally reported for the previous month.



The report said export prices also fell by 0.6 percent in December after sliding by a revised 0.8 percent in November. The drop in export prices matched economist estimates.



